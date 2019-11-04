2 charged in alleged armored car robbery attempt in Houston

article

Two suspects have been charged in connection to an alleged armored car robbery attempt in Houston.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Corderas Simmons, 31, and Jeremy Boniaby, 28, are charged by criminal complaint with aiding and abetting attempted interference with commerce by robbery and aiding and abetting discharging a firearm during or in relation to that robbery.

The criminal complaint alleges that the two men were in a stolen pickup truck outside of a Walgreens in Houston on November 1 when an armored Garda truck arrived for its scheduled stop. When the driver side door of the armored truck opened, so did the rear passenger door of the pick-up truck, the complaint alleges.

Authorities say officers that had been following both vehicles quickly converged on the scene, and the pick-up truck fled the parking lot and entered a strip center on South Post Oak.

Two suspects fled the vehicle on foot and were arrested by SWAT officers.

The two men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted for the attempted interference with commerce by robbery charge. They would also receive, if convicted, a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for the discharge of the firearm charge which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.

Police on Friday said that a third suspect in the truck exchanged gunfire with SWAT officers and was shot. He was taken to the hospital.