HPD: Suspect injured in shootout with officers during attempted armored car robbery

The Houston Police Department says one suspect was shot and two others were taken into custody after SWAT officers followed suspects they believe were going to rob an armored car.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The department says they have had officers in the area doing surveillance and monitoring armored cars because of previous robberies.

According to HPD, officers saw three males in a stolen pick-up truck put on ski masks and believed they were about to rob an armored car at a business. SWAT officers were in that armored car.

Houston police say officers were waiting for the men to exit the pick-up truck to take them into custody, but they didn’t get out of the truck, likely because no one exited the armored car.

The suspects drove away. SWAT officers in marked vehicles followed the pick-up truck to the back of a strip shopping center on South Post Oak Road near Court Road and tried to stop them.

Authorities say two suspects ran away on foot and were taken into custody in front of the strip center.

According to Houston police, the other suspect exited the pick-up truck with an AR-15 rifle, and shots were exchanged with SWAT officers.

The suspect was shot and SWAT officers began administering first aid. The suspect was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

No officers were injured.