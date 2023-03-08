First Black woman elected mayor in Hempstead Texas, city where Sandra Bland died in a jail cell

Just in time International Women's Day, a time to celebrate the achievements of women in society, we bring you a story of triumph and success right out of Hempstead, Texas.

"Pray, stay faithful, and work hard. It doesn't come easy, it doesn't come cheap, but it does come," said Erica Gillum, Mayor of Hempstead.

Gillum was born and raised in Hempstead, a small town of just over 7,000 people in Waller County. After she graduated from Prairie View A&M, she left the small city for better opportunities, but destiny led her back. In May 2022, Gillum was elected mayor of her hometown, she's the first Black woman to ever sit as mayor in the city of Hempstead.

"We have to work together; we can build it together and that's my message, and it's been my platform from day 1," Gillum said.

While being the first African American woman to hold this title has a lot of meaning, the cherry on top is that her father was elected the 1st Black man to ever sit in the seat of mayor in Hempstead, back in 1984.

"My dad was a producer; he produced a lot for the city, and I'm a chip off the old block," Gillum said.

Her father, Leroy Singleton, served four years as mayor and Gillum says while he faced challenges of racism and opposition, he led fairly and helped move the city forward.

He proudly swore her into office, and she plans to lead the same way through the challenges ahead of her.

"I'm not a male or a female at that point, I am a human and I treat everyone the same."

And for Gillum, the first Black woman to lead the city where Sandra Bland died in a jail cell, this is personal.

"The same city that a female, a strong female lost her life, and now we have one sitting in a position to change lives, so I also walk in that spirit of change," she said.