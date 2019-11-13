19-year-old woman missing, last seen in Richmond: FBCSO

article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old woman they say has been missing since Tuesday.

McKayla Kelly was last seen in the 2700 block of Sage Bluff in Richmond.

While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking her whereabouts in order to verify her well-being.

Kelly is 5'03" and weighs about 104 lbs. She is described as having brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, tan jacket, and black shoes.

Kelly left home in a purple 2009 Hyundai Elantra, 4-door sedan, with the license plate 1DV-1824.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact FBCSO at 281-341-4665.