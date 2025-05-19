19 canines rescued from 'Dog House of Horrors' in Katy

The Brief Nineteen dogs were rescued from an abandoned Katy home described by officials as "rancid" and "deplorable." The animals were found malnourished, with some showing signs of mange; the remains of three other dogs were also discovered. A hearing is set for May 21 to determine custody of the dogs, and a criminal investigation is underway to see if charges will be filed.



Harris County officials have rescued 19 dogs from a home in Katy they describe as "rancid." Investigators say the dogs were abandoned in the home.

"Dog House of Horrors"

The Latest:

The dogs were found inside a home in the 19000 block of Cypress Canyon Drive on May 15.

The dogs were malnourished and several appeared to have mange, investigators say.

The dogs chewed holes through the walls to enter and exit the three-bedroom home. Standing water was found inside the home and investigators called the house dilapidated.

Investigators rescued 19 distressed dogs from a rancid home in Katy where they’d beenabandoned (Source: Harris County Constable Pct. 1)

Officials say some windows had been covered with boards, and the remains of three other dogs were found decaying.

The animals were rescued by deputies from Harris County Pct. 1, the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and a Pct. 5 deputy.

The dogs' owners were identified, and they told investigators they left the home on May 10.

A hearing to determine if the owners will be allowed to take back possession of the dogs is set for Wednesday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m.

The results of an ongoing criminal investigation will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

What they're saying:

"This was truly a dog house of horrors," Constable Rosen said. "The scene was deplorable."

What you can do:

To report animal abuse, please call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722. Remember, your call could be the difference between suffering and safety for an animal.