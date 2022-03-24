18-year-old dies days after mass shooting at South Dallas spring break party

A Dallas high school senior died days after he was one of 10 people shot at a weekend spring break party.

Lincoln High School student Anthony Wilson was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Saturday outside a South Dallas party venue. He was 18 years old.

Wilson's mother and grandmother have not been able to sleep much since the shooting happened. They're devastated by his death.

They said he was a good kid, worked hard, and wanted to go to the party to celebrate the end of Spring Break.

Other victims were as young as 15 and as old as 21. They had less serious injuries.

Police have said they don’t believe any of the victims were the intended targets.

The shooting happened on Botham Jean Boulevard, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered both inside and outside of a party venue.

Dominique Wilson said her son went to the party after getting off work.

"I'm hurt, I'm mad, I'm confused. I just want justice for my son," she said.

According to partygoers, there was private security.

One witness told FOX 4 he heard someone in a car riding by fire a gun into the air. Then the shots in the air turned to shots at the crowd. Some at the party returned fire.

Wilson was struck in the head.

His cousins, who were with him, but not injured, called his mom.

"I thought it was a dream, but when I went outside and didn't see his car in front of the house, I knew," Wilson’s mother recalled. "I just started panicking and screaming and hollering. I didn't know what to do."

Wilson, known by his family as "Woody," was taken to Baylor Hospital.

His family never left his bedside, hoping he'd recover, but he didn't.

"It's a feeling you can't explain. It's a hard, sick, depressing feeling, and you have no control over it," Wilson’s grandmother Eulinda Broadnax.

"They just need to stop this senseless killing. I don't know what's going on with these kids today, but I know my son was a good child," Wilson’s mother said.

Police removed more than 30 casings from the scene, confirming an exchange of gunfire.

So far, there have been no arrests in what is now a murder investigation.

Police released photos of possible suspect cars: a black and white ford Crown Victoria, a gray Dodge Charger, and a black sedan.

But only those vague descriptions, with no further details.

Investigators have not speculated on a motive.

"Somebody knows something, somebody say something. Please tell us because I cannot rest," Broadnax said. "Please y'all, who did this to my grandson? Please, whoever knows who shot Anthony Wilson, my ‘Woody,’ please come forward."

Wilson's mom said he got his college acceptance letter while he was lying in a hospital bed. Sadly, he'll never get to read it.

His mom said he wanted to study business and start his own clothing line.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.