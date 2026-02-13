18-wheeler involved in crash on Highway 6 leaks diesel, Hazmat called
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are at the scene of a crash and diesel spill involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County.
Diesel spill after 18-wheeler crash
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to Highway 6 North near Addicks Satsuma after reports of a crash.
According to officials, the incident involved an 18-wheeler and three other vehicles. There were only minor injuries, Sheriff Gonzalez said.
However, a Hazmat crew was called to the scene due to the 18-wheeler leaking diesel.
At this time, the northbound lanes of Highway 6 at Addicks Satsuma are closed.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said how many individuals were involved in the crash.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez