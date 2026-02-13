18-wheeler involved in crash on Highway 6 leaks diesel, Hazmat called

The Brief An 18-wheeler and three other vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 6 North near Addicks Satsuma. Officials called a Hazmat crew to the scene because the 18-wheeler was leaking diesel. There were only minor injuries, Sheriff Gonzalez said.



Harris County authorities are at the scene of a crash and diesel spill involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County.

Diesel spill after 18-wheeler crash

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to Highway 6 North near Addicks Satsuma after reports of a crash.

According to officials, the incident involved an 18-wheeler and three other vehicles. There were only minor injuries, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

However, a Hazmat crew was called to the scene due to the 18-wheeler leaking diesel.

At this time, the northbound lanes of Highway 6 at Addicks Satsuma are closed.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many individuals were involved in the crash.