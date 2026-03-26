17-year-old shot, taken to South Side fire station

The Brief A 17-year-old was taken to a fire station with a gunshot wound. The victim was last said to be in surgery. It's believed the victim was shot in the vehicle during an argument.



A 17-year-old has been taken into surgery after he showed up to a South Side fire station with a gunshot wound.

Houston South Side: 17-year-old shot

(Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What they're saying:

At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police say a personal vehicle showed up at a fire station on Corder Street near Scott Street. Inside the vehicle was a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police say the victim has since gone into surgery. He was last said to be in critical condition.

It's believed the people in the vehicle had gotten into an argument with at least one other person on Cullen Boulevard before someone shot into the vehicle.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.