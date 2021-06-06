17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting another teen at birthday party in southeast Houston

article

A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old at a birthday party in south Houston Saturday night.

It's unclear how the entire incident unfolded, but according to Lt. E. Pavel with the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 5000 block of Reed Rd, where there was a birthday party underway.

At some point during the party, Lt. Pavel says there was an altercation, and an unidentified 17-year-old young man took out a gun and fired several shots at the party.

One of the victims hit in the crossfires was a 13-year-old, who was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby McDonald's by his mother while they called for help.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old is said to have suffered a gunshot to the leg but it's unclear if he shot himself on accident or if there was another shooter, but witnesses told police he was the only one shooting. He was taken into police custody but it's unclear what charges he will face.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

