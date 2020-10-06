16-year-old girl shot in the arm at motel in east Harris County

article

The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl at a motel in east Harris County.

Deputies responded to the 15700 block of the East Freeway around 10:05 p.m. Monday.

Authorities found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says the initial investigation showed that her 15-year-old brother may have been messing with a gun and shot her.

According to deputies, both the boy and girl had been reported as runaways.

The Family Violence Unit is investigating the shooting and will determine if the shooting was accidental.

