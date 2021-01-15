16-year-old dies following afternoon shooting in Cypress

article

A 16-year-old teen has died following a shooting in Cypress on Friday afternoon.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred in the 20200 block of Baron Brook Drive.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they located a 16-year-old male that had been shot one time.



The teen was taken to Houston Methodist West on Katy Freeway where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Authorities said a large group of juveniles and an adult who were in the home have been detained.



Investigators are interviewing the adult and juveniles to determine what occurred.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.