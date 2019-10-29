Expand / Collapse search

16 Houston nursing homes ranked some of country's best: U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ratings of the best nursing homes in the country.

According to the report, there are 69 communities in Texas that have earned a high performing designation for 2019-2020, and 16 of those are in the Houston area.

Houston has a total of 168 nursing homes. 

Here is a list of the 16 high performing nursing homes in the Houston area, including Baytown and Sugar Land:

  • Bayou Manor
  • Hermann Hospital
  • The Buckingham
  • The Gardens of Bellaire
  • The Hampton at Post Oak
  • The Methodist Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility
  • The Village at Gleannloch Farms
  • University Place Nursing Center
  • Brookdale Place Willowbrook
  • Clarewood House Extended Care Center
  • Continuing Care at Eagles Trace
  • Garden Terrace Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence — Houston
  • Holly Hall
  • Parkway Place
  • The Forum at Memorial Woods Healthcare Center
  • The Vosswood Nursing Center