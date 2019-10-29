16 Houston nursing homes ranked some of country's best: U.S. News & World Report

article

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ratings of the best nursing homes in the country.

According to the report, there are 69 communities in Texas that have earned a high performing designation for 2019-2020, and 16 of those are in the Houston area.

Houston has a total of 168 nursing homes.

Here is a list of the 16 high performing nursing homes in the Houston area, including Baytown and Sugar Land: