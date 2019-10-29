16 Houston nursing homes ranked some of country's best: U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ratings of the best nursing homes in the country.
According to the report, there are 69 communities in Texas that have earned a high performing designation for 2019-2020, and 16 of those are in the Houston area.
Houston has a total of 168 nursing homes.
Here is a list of the 16 high performing nursing homes in the Houston area, including Baytown and Sugar Land:
- Bayou Manor
- Hermann Hospital
- The Buckingham
- The Gardens of Bellaire
- The Hampton at Post Oak
- The Methodist Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility
- The Village at Gleannloch Farms
- University Place Nursing Center
- Brookdale Place Willowbrook
- Clarewood House Extended Care Center
- Continuing Care at Eagles Trace
- Garden Terrace Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence — Houston
- Holly Hall
- Parkway Place
- The Forum at Memorial Woods Healthcare Center
- The Vosswood Nursing Center