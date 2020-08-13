15-year-old who was reported missing in Harris County has been located

article

Authorities say a teen who reported missing from Harris County has been located.



The sheriff's office asked for the public's help to locate Richard Rodriguez, 15.



According to a release, Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday, August 9 around 2 a.m. after he left his home in the 14900 block of Rancho Camino Drive.

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office said Rodriguez had returned home safe.

