15-year-old who was reported missing in Harris County has been located

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Harris County
15-year-old Richard Rodriguez

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities say a teen who reported missing from Harris County has been located.

The sheriff's office asked for the public's help to locate Richard Rodriguez, 15. 

According to a release, Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday, August 9 around 2 a.m. after he left his home in the 14900 block of Rancho Camino Drive. 

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office said Rodriguez had returned home safe.

