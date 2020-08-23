15-year-old girl shot in the neck during drive-by shooting in SW Houston

article

One teenager was taken to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston on Sunday evening.



Houston Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12170 Almeda Road, just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the neck.



Lt. Va'Shawnda McLean with the Houston Police Department said the 15-year-old was walking outside near Sunny's Food Store with a friend of hers when a black Charger drove by and started shooting.



Authorities said she was taken by ambulance to the hospital in stable condition.



McLean said the girl was an innocent bystander and the shooting was not directed at her.

McLean said they do have a good description of the suspect vehicle but it's unclear how many people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.



McLean did thank the citizens who jumped in to help the teen.



"We thank the citizens for their quick help in administering first-aid treatment here on scene until HFD could arrive."



McLean reminds the public that if you see something, say something by reporting it to authorities.