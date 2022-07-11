15-year-old drowns in Trinity River, near Lake Livingston Dam

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 15-year-old drowned while swimming in the Trinity River.

Authorities said they received a 911 call about the 15-year-old who went underwater and didn't resurface, just below the Lake Livingston Dam.

Officials said deputies, along with Texas Game Wardens, arrived on the scene and began looking for the 15-year-old.

However, it wasn't until the next day that first responders were able to recover the body of the 15-year-old approximately 400 yards from where he initially went underwater.

Detectives said they are still investigating the case.

If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810.