15-year-old boy found shot to death near Alief

Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in the westside of Houston on Monday night.

Westside patrol officers were dispatched to a call from an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Cook Road near Alief.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson says when officers arrived at the scene and checked the parking lot of the complex, they found a teen shot.

The fire department arrived shortly thereafter and declared the teen dead.

Homicide investigators will talk to witnesses, look for any video surveillance, and provide an update on what occurred.