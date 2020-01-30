14-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in Dayton

Police say a 14-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a highway in Dayton.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 321 near CR 676.

Officers say the teen was crossing Highway 321 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. He died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with police.

The teen was identified as an 8th-grade student at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the incident, but say criminal charges are not expected at this time.

The investigation remains active. Texas DPS is conducting an accident reconstruction, which is expected to continue throughout the morning. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

“It is always tragic to see a loss of life in this way, but it is especially difficult when the loss is a child,” said Police Chief Robert Vine. “Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of this young man and all involved.”

