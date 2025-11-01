Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Pearland

Published  November 1, 2025 7:12pm CDT
Pearland
The Brief

    • A 13-year-old boy was killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash at Cherry Street and Lynn Drive in Pearland.
    • Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle; the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated.
    • The investigation continues, and no charges or identities have been released.

PEARLAND, Texas - A young teen is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pearland late Saturday morning. 

Fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

Pearland officers responded to the scene around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cherry Street and Lynn Drive. 

Police found that the crash had happened between a passenger vehicle and a small gasoline-powered motorcycle. 

The driver of the motorcycle, a 13-year-old boy, was found dead at the scene. 

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. 

What we don't know:

Neither the teen nor the other driver were identified. 

No mention was made of potential charges. 

The Source: Information in this report came from the Pearland Police Department. 

