13-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas - A young teen is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pearland late Saturday morning.
What we know:
Pearland officers responded to the scene around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cherry Street and Lynn Drive.
Police found that the crash had happened between a passenger vehicle and a small gasoline-powered motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 13-year-old boy, was found dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
What we don't know:
Neither the teen nor the other driver were identified.
No mention was made of potential charges.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Pearland Police Department.