13-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Pearland

article

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash at Cherry Street and Lynn Drive in Pearland. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle; the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. The investigation continues, and no charges or identities have been released.



A young teen is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pearland late Saturday morning.

Fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

Pearland officers responded to the scene around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cherry Street and Lynn Drive.

Police found that the crash had happened between a passenger vehicle and a small gasoline-powered motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 13-year-old boy, was found dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

What we don't know:

Neither the teen nor the other driver were identified.

No mention was made of potential charges.