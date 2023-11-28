13 men indicted in sex trafficking investigation, according to Galveston County Sheriff's

Thirteen men have been indicted in connection to a sex trafficking investigation in Galveston County.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, 12 of those men have been arrested. There's currently a warrant out for the last man who was allegedly involved.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office says Berry Wright IV, 30, was indicted in June, accused of trafficking a 20-year-old woman.

Prosecutors say the investigation started months prior when the victim came forward to report Wright.

"The indictment alleges that she suffered multiple different assaults from Mr. Wright. Compelling prostitution is a first-degree felony that's punishable by a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of life," said Kayla Allen, the Felony Division Chief at the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

Records show Wright was out on bond for a previous domestic assault conviction. His bond was set at $250,000.

Court documents reveal that Wright would punch the victim, slam her head against objects, choke and suffocate her, and ultimately, force her into prostitution.

"Human trafficking is not only a crime, it's an offense against the human dignity of these victims. So, we will as a DA's office, prosecute these cases to the fullest possible extent," Allen said.

With its proximity to several major highways, airports, the Ship Channel, and the border, the Houston Area is known to be a hotbed for human trafficking.

Investigators worry there could be more suspects and more victims.

Kathy Griffin is a trafficking survivor and victim's advocate.

"A lot of these victims are being moved around, across state lines, and a lot of them moved around in state through the different counties. They even send them in on buses," Griffin said.

Help is available 24/7 through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 for anyone who believes they or someone they know is a possible victim of human trafficking.