13 members of Houston robbery crew charged in robbery, drug conspiracy; 3 crew members charged with murder

A grand jury in the Southern District of Texas returned an indictment on Thursday charging 13 Texas men for their roles in a robbery crew that engaged in robbery, drug trafficking, obstruction of justice, and murder, including the killing of two individuals in July 2023.

What we know:

Officials identified the 13 men, all from Houston, who were charged with one count of robbery conspiracy and one count of drug distribution conspiracy:

• Derrick Dewayne Butler, also known as "Kutt" and "Kutt Throat", 28;

• Travon Maxwell, also known as "Goonie", 29;

• Emmanuel Winnfield, also known as "Pimp", 36;

• Herman Mitchell, also known as "Boobie", 37;

• Tyrone Raymond Bolton, also known as "Honeybee", 32;

• Joe Devon Champion, also known as "Champ", 35;

• Jonta Allen Glover, 32;

• Dewayne Donnell Champion, also known as "Wayne", 37;

• Cedric Lynn Andrews, also known as "Ced", 50;

• Jermar Ballard Jones, also known as "Mar", 37;

• Christian Xavier Rucker, also known as "Gucci", 30;

• Samuel Lamonte Draper, 25; and

• Jeremy James Jenkins, 21.

What's next:

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the robbery conspiracy count and a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison on the drug distribution conspiracy count. In addition, the defendants are each charged with one or more counts of attempt to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and Jones is charged with obstruction.

Three of the defendants, Butler, Rucker, and Jones, were also charged with two counts of murder in aid of racketeering, using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of causing death through the use of a firearm relating to the killing of two men on July 19, 2023. If convicted of murder in aid of racketeering, Butler, Rucker, and Jones each face a mandatory minimum of life in prison or a maximum of the death penalty.

12 of the defendants, Bolton, J. Champion, Glover, Winnfield, D. Champion, Mitchell, Andrews, Jones, Butler, Maxwell, Draper, and Jenkins, each face, if convicted, an additional mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.