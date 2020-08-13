12-year-old girl shot while sleeping at Houston motel, police investigating

article

Houston police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday morning.



Authorities said the shooting took place on the 14000 block of Northwest Freeway.

According to the report, the victim and her mother were asleep in a motel room when they heard a gunshot. The child felt a pain in her left calf and realized she had been shot.



EMS took the girl to the hospital for treatment.



Police learned the bullet had come through the wall from the room next door. Officers made entry into the room next door, but no one was found inside.

Authorities said they were given a possible identity of the person in the other motel room, however, that information wasn’t released.



If you have any information on this case, contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.