U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports they seized 12.16 kilograms of cocaine at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, hidden inside a motorized wheelchair.

This major drug smuggling attempt was discovered in late September after CBP officers put the wheelchair through an x-ray after seeing the unusually large cushions attached to the frame.

Authorities say the narcotics were hidden in a metal compartment within the wheelchair and they saw 11 packages of the drug hidden in the non-factory compartment, inconsistent with the wheelchair’s design. A K-9 unit confirmed the presence of narcotics, and lab tests later identified the substance as Cocaine Hydrochloride.

"CBP remains diligent in our efforts to protect our borders and keep Americans safe," said CBP acting Area Port Director Kayla Gonzales. "Cocaine is a deadly, dangerous drug and the trafficking of these poisons leads to increased violence, money laundering, and other criminal activity that threatens our safety and local communities."

There has been an increase in cocaine seizures nationwide, often involving the drug mixed with fentanyl, the DEA and other law enforcement reports.

The case has been referred to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.