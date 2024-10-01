$2.5 million worth of olive oil stolen in Houston, investigation underway

The Brief A Houston-based olive oil company, CHO America, had $2.5 million worth of olive oil stolen from a warehouse. The Houston Police Department is investigating the theft and has recovered four pallets of the stolen olive oil. The company is asking for the public's help in locating the remaining stolen olive oil. Anyone who sees the olive oil for sale at a store other than the authorized retailers should contact the company.



Coming on the heels of National Olive Oil Day, it’s a bizarre story. But one company, CHO America, with an office in Houston, had $2.5 million worth of olive oil stolen from a warehouse and found some of them in a store they don’t sell to.

The owner of CHO America, Wajih Rekik, said while some pallets of olive oil are still missing, he described what happened to his company as organized.

SUGGESTED: Houston Port strike 2024: Dockworkers demand higher pay, fight automation

"It’s not someone who likes olive oil, because there is no way he can drink that much olive oil. That is a lot of olive oil to drink," said Wajih Rekik.

Rekik says a single tip that his olive oil was not at the correct store helped him discover he had some slip from right under his hands.

"It took until we received pictures of the lot numbers that we knew that we had stored in our Houston warehouse, and that's what got us to go and verify the product in that particular warehouse, and we found a lot of product missing," Rekik said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Rekik allowed us inside cases of olive oil that's safe. According to the owner of CHO America, he had over 300 pallets of that same olive oil stolen. He says that's enough to fill up a warehouse double stacked.

Going for $15 to $25 a bottle, Rekik says thousands were stolen from a third party warehouse on Navigation Road roughly two to three weeks ago, but the tip led them to recover some of the olive oil in pallets on Hillcroft.

"Four pallets were recovered at a store in Houston, and we got the tip again. Someone took the picture of the lot number, and our guys here can identify, and know that this was the stolen product. We went there with the stolen police and recovered. This is four pallets out of 300," said Rekik.

Rekik says HPD is working alongside him to help recover the olive oil, but he says the Houston community can help him even more.

"If they see it at any other store, other than these direct channels, they can send us a picture of the lot number, and we will be able to trace it," said Rekik.

Now, Rekik says this olive oil is produced in the Middle East, so his team is now working overtime to make up for the losses.

HPD says Property and Financial Crimes will continue to investigate this.