12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Steiger Family

Day 6: Surprising the Steiger family

HOUSTON - It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 6, we surprised The Steiger Family. George Steiger is raising his three children and caring for his mother-in-law after his wife passed away. 

Walmart brought gifts for the family, including bikes.

Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining room furniture. 

Day 6 of our 12 Days of Christmas brings us to Southwest Houston, where a single dad, courageously raising his kids after a heartbreaking loss, is in for a festive surprise!

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free entrees for a year.