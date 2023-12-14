It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 6, we surprised The Steiger Family. George Steiger is raising his three children and caring for his mother-in-law after his wife passed away.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Walmart brought gifts for the family, including bikes.

Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining room furniture.

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free entrees for a year.