12 Days of Christmas Day 10: The Romo Family

On the tenth day of Christmas, the Romo family found themselves embraced by holiday cheer, thanks to the generosity of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart.

Claudia, a single mother of six, was faced with an unexpected challenge when she was diagnosed with cancer in August 2022. Having to cease her work to battle this formidable foe, life took an unexpected turn for Claudia and her family. The Romo household, which had weathered occasional ups and downs, now faced medical expenses. This was aggravated by health insurance complications that refused to cover Claudia's chemotherapy.

Despite being accustomed to self-sufficiency, Claudia found herself in a position where she needed support. A benefit was organized for her, showcasing the community's resilience and unity. In the face of adversity, Claudia maintained unwavering faith, drawing strength from her belief in God to carry her forward.

Claudia's daughter, Zenaida, became her support system during this trying time. After graduating high school in 2021, Zenaida briefly entered the workforce amid COVID-19 pandemic challenges. However, when her mother fell ill, she made the selfless decision to stay home and assist with managing the household. Zenaida's dedication and love for her family shone brightly.

And so, on the tenth day of Christmas, the Romo family receiving gifts that transcend material possessions. The generosity of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-fil-A, and Walmart provided tangible assistance and a message of hope and community support.