10th Annual African American History Parade takes the streets of downtown during Black History Month

The Brief The 10th Annual African American History Parade and Symposium took place on Saturday The parade is organized by The Sun Foundation The event coincides with Black History Month



The 10th Annual African American History Parade and Symposium took over the streets of downtown Houston on Saturday. The event was organized by The Houston Sun Foundation during Black History Month.

Claude Cummings, of the International President of Communication Workers of America, was the 2025 Grand Marshal. He was joined by the steering committee and community leaders.

The backstory:

For a decade, the African American History Parade and Symposium has been held to highlight Black history and culture. The 2025 Black History Month theme is African Americans and Labor, to emphasize and celebrate the impact of their work.

What they're saying:

"This actually allows the next generations to find out history, especially African Americans," said Gale Stewart, the program director.

The parade is a way to commemorate the history, community and enduring power of the Black workforce.

"I think when we know our history, we have a foundation, and we are far more comfortable in our skin, because we know who we are, and that means a lot for our growth and development," said Dorris Ellis Robinson, an event coordinator.

The event aims to improve knowledge and engagement in Black culture.

"I think its important that we maintain the integrity of our history and to teach kids, as well as our other peer group, on what it means and what we’ve done in our past and what we’re going to do in our future," said Tex Freedom, a parade goer.