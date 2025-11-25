$10M in meth found hidden in salad greens at Texas-Mexico border
PHARR, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge in South Texas intercepted a shipment of lettuce containing 1,153 pounds of alleged methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $10.3 million, authorities said.
Meth found in produce truck
What we know:
The discovery was made on Nov. 21 when a commercial vehicle trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico was selected for further inspection using non-intrusive imaging equipment, CBP said in a news release.
Officers conducting a physical inspection of the vehicle and its cargo found 500 packages of the suspected methamphetamine concealed within the shipment of lettuce.
What they're saying:
"Within a shipment of salad greens, our frontline officers discovered contraband that does not belong on any holiday table," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "As this seizure aptly illustrates, our officers’ use of tools and technology were instrumental in this massive takedown of hard narcotics."
CBP’s Office of Field Operations seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations has initiated a criminal investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.