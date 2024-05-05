10-month-old New Mexico girl kidnapped after mother, another woman fatally shot

article

A 10-month-old girl was reported missing in New Mexico after her mother and another woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An Amber Alert was issued for Eleia Maria Torres, according to New Mexico State Police. She is 28 inches tall, weighs 23 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Clovis Police Department responded on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. to Ned Houk Park at 700 County Road 17 near Clovis. When officers arrived, they located two deceased women, identified as 23-year-old Samantha Cisneros and 23-year-old Taryn Allen, lying on the ground near a silver minivan, according to KCBD.

A five-year-old girl, who police said is Cisneros' daughter, was also found nearby with a head injury. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers found an infant car seat, stroller and a small baby bottle at the scene and, suspecting that a baby may have been present during the crime , began to search for the child.

After speaking with family, officers learned Cisneros was the mother of the injured five-year-old girl and 10-month-old Eleia. Police believe the killer was the one who abducted Eleia.

Police said there is no suspect, but that they believed the person responsible may have left in a maroon Honda.

The incident remains under investigation.

Read more of this story from FOX News.