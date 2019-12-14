10 Houston city council at-large candidates want your vote

All Houston City Council at-large positions are involved in today's runoff election.This past month Greg Groogan talked to each candidate on FOX 26's What's Your Point.

At-Large Position 1: Mike Knox Raj Salhotra

At-Large Position 2: David W. Robinson Willie R. Davis

At-Large Position 3: Michael Kubosh Janaeya Carmouche

At-Large Position 4: Anthony Dolcefino Letitia Plummer

At-Large Position 5: Eric Dick Sallie Alcorn

In Houston there are 16 city council members the 5 at-large positions which represent the entire city, the other 11 represent specific geographic areas.

Runoff candidates for individual district races

Advertisement

Polls are open Saturday, December 14 from 7am to 7pm.

Voting Information