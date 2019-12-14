Expand / Collapse search

Candidates in runoff for Houston City Council At-Large Position 2

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - What’s Your Point host Greg Groogan talked one on one with candidates for Houston City Council At-Large Position 2, putting each in the hot seat before the runoff election.  

CIty Councilmember David Robinson in the hot seat

Greg Groogan talks one on one with City Councilmember David Robinson, who is seeking re-election to the At-Large position 2 seat against Rev. Willie Davis in the runoff election.

Houston City Council At Large Position 2 candidate Rev. Willie Davis

Greg Groogan talks one on one with Houston City Council At Large Position 2 candidate Rev. Willie Davis

Visit the candidates' websites to learn more.

David Robinson     Willie Davis

Houston City Council is made up of sixteen members, 11 elected from council districts and five at-large.  Council Members are limited to serving two terms of four years each, with each term beginning on January 2. The Mayor, the City Controller and all sixteen council members are elected every four years.

The November 2019 election ended in a runoff for all At-Large positions. On the December 14 runoff election ballot:

At-Large Position 1

            Mike Knox (i)   

            Raj Salhotra  

At-Large Position 2

            David Robinson (i)

            Willie Davis

At-Large Position 3

            Michael Kubosh (i)

            Janaeya Carmouche

At-Large Position 4

            Anthony Dolcefino

            Letitia Plummer

At-Large Position 5

            Sallie Alcorn

            Eric Dick