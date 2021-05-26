Expand / Collapse search

1 man shot, another pistol-whipped at southwest Harris Co. apartment

Harris County
The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on Empanada Drive.

Authorities say two unknown people entered an apartment in southwest Harris County and attacked the two men inside.

The incident occurred in the 14500 block of Empanada Drive around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, one man was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition. The other man was reportedly pistol-whipped.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.