1 killed another injured after confronting car burglar in Midtown Houston

article

The Brief One person was injured and another killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators believe a car burglar was caught in the act and shot a gun at the victims after being confronted. The identities of those involved have not been released.



Houston Police were called to the 2300 block of Bagby Street around 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When the police arrived, they found a large group of people and two gunshot victims.

Shooting on Bagby Street

What we know:

Police say officers found the first victim was shot in the arm. He is in his mid-20s and was taken to a nearby hospital.

They then found a second victim, also a male in his mid-20s, who was shot in the "upper extremities" of his body. He died at the scene.

Investigators say a suspect was breaking into vehicles near Bagby Street and Webster Street when the vehicle's owner and friends confronted the suspect.

There was some sort of physical fight and the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting.

What we don't know:

Police say they're gathering information on the suspect, but a description was not given.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and Onscene.



