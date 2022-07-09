1 killed during apparent drug deal that went sideways in northwest Houston

article

Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston, which is believed to stem from a drug deal that went sideways.

It happened at the Summercrest Apartments in the 3900 block of Hollister Rd., where responding officers said they found a man with a gunshot to the right side of his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary details indicate the shooting may have stemmed from a drug deal, where at some point the victim was chased by an unidentified suspect, who pulled out a gun and fired it toward the victim.

Responding officers found a man matching the suspect's description and was taken into custody for questioning.

No additional information was released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.