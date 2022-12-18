A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital.

Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.

Responding officers tried to free the unidentified driver from the burning vehicle but suffered injuries as well. Officials said one of the officers was treated for burns and the other for smoke inhalation. They have since been released by emergency officials.

The roads were closed as a result of the crash, and as of 9:40 a.m. roads remained shut down and are expected to remain that way for several hours. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) was also called to assist in maintaining the closures.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.