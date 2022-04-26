Driver dies in rollover crash on I-45 in SE Houston

article

A driver died in a rollover crash on the I-45 Gulf Freeway early Tuesday morning, police say.

The Houston Police Department is conducting an investigation in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Scarsdale Blvd. Traffic is being diverted.

The crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. According to police, the car struck a barrier and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop upside down.

Police say a passenger and witnesses pulled the driver from the vehicle because they thought it might catch fire.

The driver did not survive his injuries. Authorities say the passenger was not injured.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.