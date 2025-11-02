1 dead, 2 injured in Northwest Houston shooting

article

The Brief One man was killed, and two others were injured in an early morning shooting on the city's northeast side. Police responded to the incident on Lavender Street just before 2 a.m. A motive for the shooting is currently unknown, and police have not identified any suspects.



One man was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on the city's northeast side, according to the Houston Police Department.

Triple Shooting in Houston

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Lavender Street a little before 2 a.m.

HPD says officers found two adult males in the street, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Houston Fire Department took both men to a nearby hospital. A third male was found dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the incident remain preliminary, and police have not yet determined what led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

"We do not have any information on what transpired this event tonight, and we do not have any suspect information at this time," Lt. Ali said. She added that it was too early to tell if the shooting actually took place at that location.

HPD’s Homicide Division and Crime Scene Unit have arrived on the scene to further investigate the incident. Police are urging anyone with information to call the Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.