1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in southeast Houston

article

One person died and another was hospitalized after a house fire in southeast Houston on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported around 11:12 p.m. in the 3400 block of Nagle near Holman.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Firefighters arrived and got two people and a pet out of the house.

According to the Houston Fire Department, one person was pronounced dead and the other was transported to the hospital.

The Arson Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire and where in the house the fire started.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP