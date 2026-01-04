1 bicyclist dead, 1 critically injured in crash with pickup truck

article

The Brief One bicyclist was killed and another critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck late Sunday night near I-45. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators following the crash at Peachtree Road and Sweetwater Drive. The victims' identities have not been released, though local residents say the two individuals were frequently seen in the neighborhood.



One person is dead and another is in critical condition after they were struck by a pickup truck while riding bicycles in the roadway late Saturday night, officials with the Houston Police Department said.

Fatal bicycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Sweetwater Drive, which is just off of I-45, near W. Gulf Bank Rd. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck was headed southbound on Sweetwater Drive when it crashed into two adults who were in the middle of the road on bicycles.

One of the victims died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Authorities have not yet released their identities.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Residents in the area told investigators that the two individuals were known to frequent the neighborhood, though official identifications are still pending.