A local woman is on a mission to feel better than ever on the beach this summer. When diet and exercise still didn't get her desired results, she turned to Vedas Medical Spa in The Woodlands in an attempt to achieve shapely legs. She wants to remain anonymous for professional reasons, so we'll call her "Samantha".

She says she's happiest when she feels her best and was frustrated with her aging legs, especially her knees. She points out what she refers to as her problem spots. "Despite exercise, I always had this problematic area, so I was looking at the options to try to correct it. I'm hoping to change the contour of my legs," says Samantha.

Dr. Chaitali Nangrani is the Medical Director of Vedas Medical Spa & Wellness Center and says it's a common problem! "Everybody's worried about the little stubborn pockets around the knees and wanting to wear that bathing suit, which makes us self-conscious, and sometimes the stubborn pocket on the inner thighs. We have so many options to customize a plan for the patient. We’re talking about a bit of SmartLipo for her inner thighs and (PDO) threads around her knees," explains Dr. Nangrani.

Samantha was able to undergo the PDO thread procedure while we observed, under local anesthesia. She was awake and aware the entire time, and only numbing medication was placed around her knees. It only took a few minutes.

"There's no major procedure, we're not making a big incision, it's a tiny little poke, and it can pull up any skin area. I've done butt areas, skin above belly button, knee skin, anything that bothers you," states Dr. Nangrani.

"It was very easy, almost painless, very quick and I felt at ease and relaxed, Dr. Nangrani made me feel at ease, she's very gentle and I'm amazed at how quick that I can see the end result," says Samantha.

The results are expected to last a few years and can then be touched up again after that. Dr. Nangrani had Samantha stand up after she completed the first knee and before the second knee, to show us the difference, and we all agreed that it was a remarkable difference. "You can see it's pulling up the skin wherever she wants it", states Dr. Nangrani.

Samantha also underwent minimally invasive SmartLipo. "Whatever stubborn areas you have, we numb it, just like we would for a dental procedure with lidocaine. We use a noodle-like fiber underneath the skin and we melt that stubborn fat, and then we go and suction it out with a little tiny suction cannula, so the fat actually comes out in the bucket. When you think about liposuction, it sounds scary, but it really is not. There are no drains or stitches," says Dr. Nangrani. She also uses a laser to help stimulate collagen to tighten the skin in areas that underwent liposuction.

Samantha says so far, she's proud of her refreshed legs. "I love it, I can't wait to see it without the markings and stand in front of a mirror and see the final result," says Samantha.

Dr. Nangrani also shared photos of other patients, to show the difference after procedures, like SmartLipo. She says no matter the body part if it's sagging, she believes there are several procedures available that can lift it up.

Here are a few before and after examples:

