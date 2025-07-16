Expand / Collapse search

Limited-time Labubu-themed 'Bu'-tique happening at west Houston dessert bar

Updated  July 16, 2025 3:25pm CDT
Limited edition Labubu-themed treats at Houston dessert bar

Popfancy Dessert Bar is currently featuring a Labubu popup that has fans showing up to their store in droves. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez got a look - and taste - of some treats.

HOUSTON - Popfancy Dessert Bar is currently featuring a Labubu popup that has fans showing up to their store in droves. 

The fury little dolls are a worldwide phenomenon and can be incredibly hard to find. 

Owner Chris Doan says that they make sure that they keep a constant supply on the shelves at all times. He also says to go online and buy a fast pass if you plan on coming to Popfancy because there is usually a line to get in, and you could be standing out in the heat for hours.  

The Source: Chris Doan, owner of Popfancy Dessert Bar

