Limited-time Labubu-themed 'Bu'-tique happening at west Houston dessert bar
HOUSTON - Popfancy Dessert Bar is currently featuring a Labubu popup that has fans showing up to their store in droves.
The fury little dolls are a worldwide phenomenon and can be incredibly hard to find.
Owner Chris Doan says that they make sure that they keep a constant supply on the shelves at all times. He also says to go online and buy a fast pass if you plan on coming to Popfancy because there is usually a line to get in, and you could be standing out in the heat for hours.
The Source: Chris Doan, owner of Popfancy Dessert Bar