St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway in Richmond

The Brief The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway in Richmond, offering a chance to win a brand-new home while supporting children and families facing serious illnesses. FOX 26 medical reporter Melissa Wilson traveled to Memphis to tour the hospital and talk to patients' families and researchers, highlighting the story of a young boy diagnosed with leukemia at age two and his family's journey finding life-saving care at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. St. Jude treats around 9,000 kids a year on its 66-acre campus, ensuring families never receive a medical bill thanks to fundraisers like the dream home giveaway.



A $100 ticket enters participants into the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Richmond, supporting a hospital that provides treatment without ever sending families a medical bill.

Kamryn's St. Jude journey

The backstory:

Kamryn was diagnosed with leukemia at age two after suffering from a low-grade fever and pain, and after two and a half years of treatment, he is now a healthy nine-year-old in the third grade.

When Kamryn's mother first heard the diagnosis, she feared the worst, but finding St. Jude brought a renewed sense of light and support that extended to caring for the entire family's emotional needs.

What they're saying:

"It was a struggle. I didn't know what to expect before coming to St. Jude. The first thing I thought was... I would lose my son. My only son. That was so challenging for me. But when we got here to St. Jude, I felt like light went into my life and said, 'It's going to be okay. They're going to take care of your baby.' And they did. They took care of my baby," says a mother named Melissa. "Phenomenal. It... it really pulled on my heart. I couldn't even imagine what to expect, and knowing that, I was like, 'Are you serious? Is this real?' They have a lifetime of gratitude from me and my family because of that," she adds.

More on St Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Why you should care:

Childhood illness places immense emotional and financial strain on families, making community-funded care networks a vital lifeline for pediatric health and family support.

Buying a ticket helps lift the devastating financial burden of medical bills off families facing childhood cancer, allowing parents to focus entirely on their child's health.

What you can do:

Greater Houston residents have a direct opportunity to support these families and win a home through the local Richmond giveaway event.

Purchase a $100 ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to support childhood cancer research and treatment. Limited tickets remain available for purchase to support ongoing patient care and research at St. Jude.

Visit St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to learn more about purchasing a ticket and getting involved.