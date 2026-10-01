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St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway in Richmond

By
FOX 26 Houston
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Published October 1, 2026 1:00 PM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 1:00 PM CDT
Mother shares how St. Jude supported her family | St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother shares how St. Jude supported her family | St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Mother shares how St. Jude supported her family | St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are still on sale for your chance to win a new house in Richmond. The money from the ticket sales go straight to families of St. Jude to care for children battling cancer. Melissa Wilson spoke to a mother who shares how the support has helped with her son's fight with cancer.

The Brief

    • The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway in Richmond, offering a chance to win a brand-new home while supporting children and families facing serious illnesses.
    • FOX 26 medical reporter Melissa Wilson traveled to Memphis to tour the hospital and talk to patients' families and researchers, highlighting the story of a young boy diagnosed with leukemia at age two and his family's journey finding life-saving care at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
    • St. Jude treats around 9,000 kids a year on its 66-acre campus, ensuring families never receive a medical bill thanks to fundraisers like the dream home giveaway.

A $100 ticket enters participants into the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Richmond, supporting a hospital that provides treatment without ever sending families a medical bill.

Kamryn's St. Jude journey

The backstory:

Kamryn was diagnosed with leukemia at age two after suffering from a low-grade fever and pain, and after two and a half years of treatment, he is now a healthy nine-year-old in the third grade.

When Kamryn's mother first heard the diagnosis, she feared the worst, but finding St. Jude brought a renewed sense of light and support that extended to caring for the entire family's emotional needs.

What they're saying:

"It was a struggle. I didn't know what to expect before coming to St. Jude. The first thing I thought was... I would lose my son. My only son. That was so challenging for me. But when we got here to St. Jude, I felt like light went into my life and said, 'It's going to be okay. They're going to take care of your baby.' And they did. They took care of my baby," says a mother named Melissa. "Phenomenal. It... it really pulled on my heart. I couldn't even imagine what to expect, and knowing that, I was like, 'Are you serious? Is this real?' They have a lifetime of gratitude from me and my family because of that," she adds.

More on St Jude Dream Home Giveaway

What is the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?
What is the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

What is the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

You have a chance to win your dream home while supporting a great cause! Learn how the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway works and how your ticket can help children battling cancer.

Why you should care:

Childhood illness places immense emotional and financial strain on families, making community-funded care networks a vital lifeline for pediatric health and family support.

Buying a ticket helps lift the devastating financial burden of medical bills off families facing childhood cancer, allowing parents to focus entirely on their child's health.

Tickets on sale now for 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Tickets on sale now for 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tickets on sale now for 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Join us for the 2026 Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. It's a chance to win a stunning house in Richmond while supporting children battling cancer.

What you can do:

Greater Houston residents have a direct opportunity to support these families and win a home through the local Richmond giveaway event.

Purchase a $100 ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to support childhood cancer research and treatment. Limited tickets remain available for purchase to support ongoing patient care and research at St. Jude.

Visit St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to learn more about purchasing a ticket and getting involved.

The Source: FOX 26's Anchor/Medical Reporter Melissa Wilson interviewed Kamryn's mother, Melissa, to gather information for this story.

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