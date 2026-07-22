The Brief Even people who maintain regular oral hygiene routines may be making small errors that lead to expensive dental work. Dr. Marco Gargano identifies five common mistakes, including brushing too hard and waiting for pain to appear before seeking care. Replacing your toothbrush every few months and focusing on daily flossing are critical steps for long-term oral health. Aspen Dental is planning an upcoming Day of Service to provide free dental care for veterans.



Many of us get lackadaisical with our oral hygiene as we get older, assuming our teeth will last forever without much effort.

Dr. Marco Gargano with Aspen Dental notes that even patients who think they are doing a good job often fall into traps like brushing too forcefully or skipping flossing entirely, which puts both teeth and gums at risk for disease.

Healthy oral care

What they're saying:

"A stronger force isn't always better. We want a nice gentle toothbrush on there and small circular motion. There is this old philosophy in dentistry that there is no problem unless there is pain, when that simply is not the case. What could be a simple cavity could turn into being a multi-surface cavity, and then a crown, and then a root canal, and then finally an extraction. A worn toothbrush is going to be less effective at removing plaque and bacteria buildup than a fresh one," says Dr. Marco Gargano.

Why you should care:

Waiting until something hurts is a dangerous strategy. By the time you feel pain, the problem has often progressed, turning a potentially easy fix into a complicated and costly procedure. Taking preventative measures now is much easier on your wallet and your health in the long run.

What you can do:

Dr. Gargano recommends replacing your toothbrush every three or four months, or sooner if the bristles become frayed.

Incorporate daily flossing into your routine to clean the areas your toothbrush cannot reach, and be mindful of your technique. If you are brushing too hard, you risk damaging your enamel, so switch to a gentler approach and consider using an electric toothbrush for better consistency.

Frequent snacking, particularly on sugary foods and drinks, causes buildup on your teeth. Maintaining a balanced diet and drinking plenty of water are just as important for your smile as they are for the rest of your body.

Dental care for veterans

What's next:

Aspen Dental is preparing to host its annual Day of Service to give back to veterans. The organization expects to release sign-up information for free dental care in September, with the event taking place on November 7 at participating locations.

If you know a veteran who can benefit from free dental care, let them know about the upcoming opportunity.

Dig deeper:

For more information on oral hygiene and upcoming community programs, visit the Aspen Dental website.