Camp For All expands to $61M second location in Chappell Hill

The Brief Camp For All is expanding from Burton, Texas to a second location in Chappell Hill, Texas, to double its reach. The $61.3 million, barrier-free campus spans roughly 380 acres and opens in summer 2027. A former camper turned recruitment specialist is helping hire staff for the expansion. The new site features fully accessible facilities, including 20 cabins and an indoor ropes course.



Camp For All is expanding its barrier-free operations with a brand-new second site in Chappell Hill, Texas!

The $61.3 million project sits on nearly 380 acres and includes 20 accessible cabins, a 400-seat dining hall featuring an indoor ropes course, a 24-hour health center, an amphitheater, and adaptive water-based activity spaces. Wide sidewalks replace standard pathways and ramps replace stairs so campers using wheelchairs can navigate the campus easily.

The Camp will have a 16,000 total annual capacity once open, which is double the current camp's 8,000 limit.

What is Camp For All?

The backstory:

The organization created its adaptive programs so children and adults living with severe illnesses, disabilities, and special needs can experience traditional outdoor recreation. Founded in 1993, Camp For All welcomed its first group of campers in 1998 at its original site in Burton, Texas.

The organization reached a milestone of 200,000 total campers served before launching its current recruitment and construction push for the Chappell Hill site, which is scheduled to officially open for its first summer session in 2027.

The Charles Jago Elder Foundation donated the land for the new site, allowing architects and partner organizations to plan a campus layout where all major activities sit within an accessible 900-foot radius of the main dining hall.

What they're saying:

"I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at age 11, and my doctor was like, 'Hey, like, I know you're feeling down, I really think you should get some respite and go with these kids,' so three months after my amputation, I went to camp, which is crazy, but it ended up changing my world completely, and now as recruitment specialist, I'm bringing on more staff to double our team for the summer so we can bring on more exciting people to make all the magic happen," says Emily Turner, Camp For All Recruitment Specialist.

"We've been looking forward to this for many years. As we open up in the summer of 2027, we're going to be able to serve that many more families with traditional activities like horseback riding, zip lining, canoeing, and fishing because we're not focused on what campers can't do, but on what they can do," says Camp Director Allen McBride.

Camp For All's significance

Why you should care:

Traditional summer camps often lack the medical infrastructure or structural accommodations needed for individuals with physical disabilities or complex medical conditions. This expansion provides a safe environment where campers build confidence, connect with peers facing similar challenges, and participate in outdoor activities without physical boundaries.

Partner organizations bring their own campers, counselors, and specialized medical teams to the facility, while Camp For All provides the adaptive venue, specialized staff, and barrier-free equipment. This collaborative operational structure allows dozens of distinct healthcare and support groups to host tailored camp sessions without the overhead of maintaining their own property.

What you can do:

Individuals interested in joining the summer staff, volunteering, or enrolling a camper can submit applications directly through the organization's portal.

Dig deeper:

You can learn more about upcoming opportunities and view construction updates by visiting the Camp For All website.