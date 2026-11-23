The Brief Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio returned to Daikin Park to help children battling cancer enjoy a special day on the field. The Sunshine Kids and Astros Foundation have partnered for more than 30 years to create memorable experiences for young cancer patients. One of the day's most touching moments involved Charlie Garmon, a young boy recovering from a rare brain tumor and multiple surgeries. Biggio helped Charlie make his way around the bases, celebrating every step along the way.



For Charlie Garmon, swinging a baseball bat takes an enormous amount of effort. Walking to first base is an even bigger challenge. Yet there he was at Daikin Park, playing baseball alongside one of his heroes, Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

Biggio stayed right beside Charlie, encouraging him as he slowly made his way around the bases. There was no rush to reach the next one. Just a little boy enjoying his chance to play baseball on the same field as the professionals.

The event brought children battling cancer and their families to the home of the Houston Astros for a day of baseball, laughter and memories, courtesy of the Sunshine Kids and Astros Foundation.

Little boy in Houston battling cancer

The backstory:

Charlie was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor and has endured extensive medical treatment. His mother says he recently spent 6½ weeks at Texas Children's Hospital, including 5½ weeks in intensive care.

After seven surgeries, Charlie began six weeks of radiation targeting his brain and spine.

His appearance at Daikin Park was especially meaningful considering everything he had been through to get there.

The Garmon family has been involved with the Sunshine Kids since Charlie was very young. Over the years, the organization has supported them through hospital stays and invited them to special activities, helping Charlie build a lasting friendship with Biggio.

Sunshine Kids mission for children fighting cancer

What they're saying:

"We've been involved with the Sunshine Kids for several years, since my boy was little bitty. He just absolutely adores Biggio. They've done so much for us," says Karen Garmon, Charlie's mother.

"They've got my cell phone, they've got my number. With Charlie, we've been trying to hook up. I've missed him twice, but I'm glad we worked it out here. And I'll see him at the Christmas party soon," says Craig Biggio, Baseball Hall of Famer and Sunshine Kids spokesperson.

"It's a day for the families to come together for a special activity, something they will always remember, and get the chance to meet other kids and families also battling a childhood cancer diagnosis," says Jennifer Wisler with the Sunshine Kids.

"It means a lot, especially the past year going through her treatments. Being able to see her have fun and be a kid ... not have to deal with all the stuff she has to deal with at the hospital and as a family to be together, and enjoy it means a lot to us," says Gabe Sanchez, whose daughter Penelope also participated.

Why you should care:

For children undergoing cancer treatment, opportunities to participate in childhood activities can be limited by hospital stays, medical appointments and physical challenges.

Events like this offer something beyond a baseball game. Children can spend time with others who understand what they're experiencing, while parents connect with families facing similar challenges.

For some of the children, it was their first time holding a bat. Others were celebrating milestones after months of treatment.

Penelope Sanchez, another young participant, shared how much the Sunshine Kids meant to her during a frightening time in her life, when she didn't fully understand what was happening.

Local perspective:

The Astros Foundation helps make the event possible with support from team personnel and volunteers.

Astros Foundation board member Michael Metz says watching the children enjoy themselves puts the organization's fundraising efforts into perspective.

For Biggio, the connection is personal. His wife, Patti, is also actively involved, and the couple has spent decades supporting the children and their families.

One of the day's most meaningful moments came when Biggio and Charlie shared a hug after their time on the field.

It wasn't the hardest hit or the fastest trip around the bases that made the moment special. It was seeing a little boy who had endured so much getting his chance to play.

Sunshine Kids organization

What's next:

The Sunshine Kids will continue organizing activities that bring young cancer patients and their families together. Biggio says he looks forward to seeing Charlie again at the organization's upcoming Christmas party.

What you can do:

Families interested in participating in Sunshine Kids programs can learn more about eligibility and upcoming activities through the organization. Community members can also explore ways to volunteer, donate or support its mission.

Dig deeper:

Visit the Sunshine Kids Foundation to learn more about programs for children battling cancer.