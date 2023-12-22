12 Days of Christmas Day 12: The Wilson Family

It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-fil-A, and Walmart.

Mr. Wilson of the Wilson family is a veteran who served in the Navy. He moved to Houston for a job opportunity and now just needs a little help. The veteran's program at BakerRipley has worked with him and the family to help with renting their home and supporting them with jobs and skills. Wilson lives with his fiancée and four kids.

Exclusive furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining furniture

Walmart brought gifts for the family

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrées for a year