Houstonian runs Boston Marathon with titanium hips, may be the first

Carrie Bradshaw, a Houston resident, has likely become the first person to complete the Boston Marathon with double hip replacements.

Her journey began with congenital hip dysplasia, leading to her surgeries. Running has always been her passion and she fulfilled her dream with the support of Dr. Greg Stocks from Texas Orthopedic Hospital.

Bradshaw's hip replacement

Timeline:

Carrie underwent hip replacement surgery due to congenital hip dysplasia. It took about six weeks to recover from each hip and she had to wait several months in between hip surgeries.

She was ready to run the marathon a year after her final surgery. After her recovery, she trained rigorously to prepare for the Boston Marathon. Dr. Stocks, who believed in her ability to run again, flew to Boston to support her during the race.

Carrie's passion for running

Carrie's love for running was challenged by her hip condition, but she never gave up hope. Dr. Stocks was the only surgeon, out of all the ones she talked to, who believed she could run again after her surgeries. Her determination and commitment led her to the Boston Marathon finish line.

What they're saying:

"Running is a gift. I feel like I get to do this for everybody who can't. Running just makes me a better mom, wife, and friend," explains Carrie Bradshaw.

"Carrie is special. I don't think she's ever shown up for an appointment to see me that she didn't run to the office. What she has done is so impressive, especially with the grace and flair that she did it with and finished in under four hours," says Dr. Greg Stocks.

Why you should care:

Carrie hopes her story is a testament to resilience and the power of believing in yourself. She wants her achievement to inspire others facing physical challenges, hoping they'll also pursue their dreams.

Carrie's accomplishment highlights advancements in orthopedic surgery and the potential for patients to regain their active lifestyles post-surgery.

What's next:

Carrie plans to continue running and inspiring others with her story. She says her journey is just beginning, and she looks forward to new challenges. The next marathon she has on her schedule is in Utah, and she hopes to run in London soon, as well.

