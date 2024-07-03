The Isiah Factor: Uncensored hosts their 2nd Annual BBQ Contest

The aroma of sizzling meat and the anticipation of delicious flavors is felt in TRIBECA in Third Ward, as The Isiah Factor: Uncensored hosted its 2nd Annual BBQ Contest!

There is fierce competition and mouth-watering creations are going to be judged across six categories: Ribs, Brisket, Turkey, Sausage, Sides, and Pit Master's Choice.

Judges face the task of evaluating entries based on flavor, originality, and appearance. Each dish will be rated on a scale of 1, meaning "Get this plate out of my face" to 10, meaning "I can eat this all day", with a maximum score of 30 per category.

To ensure unbiased judging, the identities of the contestants remained anonymous, with only team numbers provided.

BBQ Contestants

The contests for this year were as follows:

Blood Bros

BLOOD BROS. BBQ

5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX

IG: @BloodBrosBBQ

Last year's winner, located in the 6th Ward, came back.

Henderson and Kane

HENDERSON & KANE GENERAL STORE

715 Henderson St, Houston, TX

IG: @HendersonAndKane

3rd Coast BBQ

3RD COAST BBQ

25219 Oakhurst Dr, Spring, TX

IG: @3rdCoastBBQ

J-Bar-M Barbecue

J-BAR-M BARBECUE

2201 Leeland St, Houston, TX

IG: @JBARMBBQ

J-Bar-M Barbecue and 3rd Coast BBG are two new contestants joining this year's contest.

Judges

The Factor made sure we had top-notch judges for this top-notch contest!

GMAYNIAC - Food influencer

GMAYNIAC

Food influencer

Meet G-Mayniac, a PVAMU graduate and the creative force behind Bless Tha Belly, your go-to brand for discovering the best in food and entertainment. Since 2017, GMayniac has been serving up delicious vibes, food reviews, and his popular "Foodie Freestyles" series, blending comedy, music, and mouthwatering cuisine into every review.

Lukkaew Srasrisuwan - Culinary Chef

Lukkaew Srasrisuwan

Culinary Chef

Introducing Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, a culinary chef and CEO of MaKiin Concepts, a Houston hospitality group. Lukkaew began her restaurant journey with Kin Dee Thai Cuisine in The Heights, followed by M Express Thai Kitchen and MaKiin in River Oaks. She recently launched Thai Tail in Montrose, showcasing her passion for Thai cuisine. With her expertise and innovative approach, Lukkaew joins us as a distinguished judge for our BBQ contest.

Dominick Lee - Culinary Chef

Dominick Lee

Culinary Chef

Introducing Chef Dominick Lee, a culinary maestro with roots in New Orleans’ rich Creole culture. After honing his skills at The Art Institute of Houston, Chef Lee traveled the world, including a notable stint in Tuscany as head chef at Villa Lena. His expertise in blending traditional Creole flavors with global influences makes him the perfect judge for our BBQ contest.