Astros Shooting Stars auditions Saturday, November 23 at Minute Maid Park

Want to be a Shooting Star? The Astros are holding auditions this weekend for the 2020 Coca-Cola Shooting Stars team.

The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars have become Houston fan favorites during Astros home games at Minute Maid Park. Since the squad's debut in 2014, the Shooting Stars have brought energy and excitement to Astros games. Whether tossing souvenirs to fans, dancing on the dugouts, singing along during the 7th Inning Stretch or volunteering in the Houston community, the Shooting Stars deliver spirit and passion on and off the field.

They are seeking dynamic, well-spoken and talented individuals with drive and dedication to create a family-friendly atmosphere and interactive experience for our fans at Astros home games. -Visible role as an ambassador of the Astros brand in and around Houston, adding a more personal touch to games and community events.

AUDITIONS at MINUTE MAID PARK

Saturday, 9am - 3pm

Sunday - Final round

Walk-ups are welcome on the day of the audition but need to arrive early in order to fill out an application and waiver. You will need to bring your $20 registration fee and a current headshot in order to try out.

WHAT TO WEAR

Day 1:

•Women's form fitting athletic wear (no midriffs, please)

•Athletic shoe of preference

•Performance ready hair and make-up

Day 2:

•Professional interview attire

•Interview-appropriate make-up

Additional information about the auditioning process, criteria and expectations can be found here.