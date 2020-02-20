Ask Mary Jo: Date or a hangout? Getting my teen daughter to cooperate?

Hi Mary Jo,

I am currently single and using dating apps. Often when a woman and I match, I’ll think the girl and I are just hanging out and she’ll think we’re dating. What’s the difference between dating and just hanging out?

Jason

Jason,

New dating trends and the ease of meeting potential partners on dating apps confuses many, but in general hanging out is a cloudy term for casual relationships. Dating implies that the goal is to form a relationship. Dating someone means there is an intention for a potential commitment. To avoid confusion in the future, I would state your intention up front before meeting them. Keep it casual; something simple like asking, “Can we do coffee or a meet up to get to know each other?” sounds more direct and less open to confusion than asking to hang out. People hear what they want to hear, so the more direct the better.

Hi Mary Jo,

How do I get my teenage daughter to be more cooperative?

Terry

Terry,

Kids are born with a unique temperament and some teens are easier than others. Children who are pleasers, for example, are much easier than children who have a strong need to do the opposite of everyone else. I recommend practicing the following five tactics and staying away from comparing your daughter to their friends or siblings.