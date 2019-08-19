2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks - Marais in Dickinson

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through September 2. Donations raised from meals sold during the event benefit the Houston Food Bank.

More than 250 restaurants are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks this year.

Anchor Jose Grinan takes a look at the menu from Marais in Dickinson.

For more information on Houston Restaurant Weeks and to see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

